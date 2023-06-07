Cobb Chamber’s Honorary Commanders Association seeks nominations

The Honorary Commanders Association is seeking nominations for members of its 2024 class.

The organization is a cooperative effort involving Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB), General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force and the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Honorary Commanders Association is an organization that was created in 1983 by the Cobb Chamber.

It pairs business and community leaders with military personnel in a one year program that gives the leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy, and the different components of the national defense system.

Advertisement

Through the program they also have a chance to take a tour of various local and regional military assets from each branch of service.

The deadline for nominations is July 11.

To make a nomination fill out the form at https://tinyurl.com/52erahuj.

The Honorary Commanders Association is sponsored by Atlanta Marriott NW at Galleria, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Capital City Bank.

For more information about the program, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

