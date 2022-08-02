Vic Reynolds to speak at Cobb Chamber’s Cumberland Area Council on August 17

Vic Reynolds, who has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to Cobb County Superior Court judgeship, will speak before the Cobb Chamber‘s Cumberland Area Council on August 17.

Reynolds is the outgoing GBI director, and a former Cobb County District Attorney.

The details of Reynolds’ appearance are in the Chamber’s press release, which we’ve reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Aug. 2, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the next Cumberland Area Council on Aug. 17 where outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds will share how the community can band together to fight human trafficking and help victims find the support they need and get on the path to recovery.

Advertisement

Human trafficking impacts every race, every socio-economic background, every demographic and geographic area. Part of a region that is home to the world’s busiest airport, major interstates and large-scale events, Cobb County government, law enforcement and community officials have joined the statewide efforts to put an end to what is known as the fastest-growing illegal industry in the world.

Reynolds and his team, work with multiple law enforcement agencies to create tactical plans to always be ready and to especially prepare for large events where victims are more likely to be taken. With Reynold’s recent appointment by Governor Brian Kemp to the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court and his return to Cobb County, he will share what agencies in Cobb are doing with the local community to spread awareness.

Registration is open until August 15 at https://bit.ly/3zaZGFn. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at noon at the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Program Sponsor, Northside Hospital. For more information on Area Councils, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

