Kennesaw launches the 2022 ‘Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy’

If you’re a resident or business owner in the City of Kennesaw, and would like to learn about the nuts and bolts of city government, you might want to sign up for the eight week course, ‘Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy.”

The city announced the details in a press release that we’ve reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (August 2, 2022) — The City Manager’s Office is excited to host its latest class of Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy students. The eight-week course is scheduled to start September 13, 2022 and is designed to provide an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the City, how it forms partnerships and how management approaches short-term and long-term planning.

The class is open to City of Kennesaw residents and business owners within the City limits and ages 18 or older. Each week the class will hear from different departments to learn about the diverse work undertaken by the City. Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from City staff.

Registration is limited to the first 15 registrants and the deadline to apply is Friday, August 26, 2022. Class will meet every Tuesday at City Hall, located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue Kennesaw, GA 30144, from 6:00-8:00 pm. The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the November 7, 2022 Mayor and Council meeting.

Candidates running for office are ineligible to participate in the class.

To register, please download the application from the “Latest Updates” section of the City website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov or contact James Friedrich by phone at (770) 424-8274 ext. 3110 or by email at jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

