Reward increased to $10,000 for info on killer of 17-year-old Grayson Green

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 17-year-old Grayson Green has increased to $10,000.

The press release gave the following details:

Property management and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta have both increased their reward amounts, now totaling up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Crime Stoppers allows your tips/leads to be made completely anonymously. Anyone with information related to this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers today.

Background

Here is a reprint of our article published on June 4 that gives the background on the crime:

The Marietta Police Department is seeking witnesses to a homicide that happened during a large party in an apartment complex, or information from any other members of the public who have information about the incident.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy distributed the following public information release:

Just before 10:00 PM on the evening of May 21st Marietta officers were notified that a very large group of young adults were gathering inside the Walton Village Apartment complex located at 1600 Roberta Drive, and that gun shots had been heard. Multiple MPD officers responded and observed a large number of teenagers and young adults all attempting to flee from the area. Officers found seventeen-year-old Grayson Green of Marietta laying on the ground, near the entrance, with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Officers immediately rendered aid and coordinated Green’s transport to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators would later learn that this large gathering had started at an Airbnb house outside the city limits but was shut down by the homeowner. According to some witnesses, a few of the participants used social media to advertise their unsanctioned party was being relocated to the Walton Village Apartment complex. Due to the chaos of everyone fleeing while officers were attempting to render aid, only some of the witnesses were able to be interviewed on scene. Detectives immediately worked on gathering and reviewing evidence as well as conducting additional interviews. At this time, we are asking for the public’s help. We know that a very large number of teens and young adults were present, and that numerous people witnessed the shooting. We are calling on parents to talk with their children and anyone that was there and/or has information regarding the shooting death of Grayson Green to please have the courage to reach out to us. Witnesses can contact us directly, or via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if they wish to remain anonymous. MPD Tip line: 770-794-6990 Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta: 404-577-TIPS (8477) Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. The Walton Village and Walton Communities have offered to match Crime Stoppers, raising the total reward up to $4,000. If you wish to speak directly with the Investigators working the case, you may also contact MPD Detective Megan Haas (770-794-5477), or MPD Detective Chris Lindsey (770-794-5469). ### A message from Interim Chief Ferrell: “As a father, I cannot imagine the pain this young man’s family and friends are going through and hope you will join me in keeping them in your prayers. Candidly, we need the public’s help. Residents and business owners, you have trusted us in the past and helped us solve countless crimes. We are reaching out to you now to help bring justice for this senseless murder. Please encourage anyone with information in this case to come forward and bring closure for the Green family. ”