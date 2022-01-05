Cobb Chamber to feature Dobbins AFB update at breakfast event

This month’s Cobb Chamber Marquee Breakfast will feature a report from Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

The event was announced in the following press release:

The Cobb Chamber will host Major General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard and Major General Bret Larson of the 22nd Air Force at its January Marquee Monday breakfast event, presented by Superior Plumbing, on January 10, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

Major General Carden was appointed by Governor Kemp in January of 2019 as the 43rd Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense. He is responsible for directing, coordinating, organizing and stationing the Army and Air National Guards of the State of Georgia, the Georgia State Defense Force, and federal and state civilians, ensuring their readiness to perform state and national missions.

Major General Bret Larson is the Commander of the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The 22nd Air Force has command supervision of the Air Force Reserve’s tactical air mobility operations and other vital mission sets to include distinguished visitor airlift, undergraduate pilot training, flight test operations and a highly mobile civil engineering response force.

During this program the incoming 2022 Honorary Commander class will be recognized, a program at the heart of the Cobb’s Chamber’s military support.

Registration is now open through January 5 for the January Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Please note that a virtual attendance option is not available for the January Marquee Monday breakfast event.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The January Marquee Monday is sponsored by Lockheed Martin, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Live Event Services, and Amerevent.