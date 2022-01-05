Henry Thompson sworn in as Cobb Superior Court Judge

On December 29, 2021, Judge Henry R. Thompson was sworn in as the 11th judge in Cobb County Superior Court. He is the first person to hold that position since the Georgia legislature expanded the number of judges in the court.

His appointment took effect on January 1.

The oath of office was administered by Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Thompson to the position last April.

“It’s a very competitive process, as you can imagine when you fill a new seat for the Cobb Superior Court. But Judge Thompson has stood out,” the Governor said, reported in a press release from Cobb Superior Court. “He’s got a great background on both sides of the bench. And as a former Assistant District Attorney, defense attorney and judge on the Cobb County State Court, he’s certainly the perfect candidate for this role.”

“The quality that has impressed me most of all with Governor Kemp is he, in addition to being a great governor, is just a tremendous judge of character, you know?” Judge Thompson said, to laughter.

“All kidding aside, I realize what a great honor this is that the Governor has given me, and I promise that I will work every day I take the bench to earn and re-earn that trust that he’s put in me.”

According to the press release:

Judge Thompson is a native of Carroll County and earned his law degree at the University of Georgia School of Law in 1994. His career includes years as an Assistant District Attorney in both the Western and Cobb judicial circuits. At other times, he practiced criminal defense across metro Atlanta. Judge Thompson was appointed to the Cobb County State Court bench in 2013 by Gov. Nathan Deal, giving him a distinction of having been appointed to Cobb County judgeships by two different Governors. Gov. Kemp appointed Jaret Usher to fill the vacancy on Cobb State Court created by Thompson’s elevation, and the Governor also administered the oath to Judge Usher during the Dec. 29 ceremony.