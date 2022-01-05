Morning COVID report for Cobb County January 5

The numbers in this report are from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report, posted yesterday afternoon at 3 p.m., and from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker.

Cobb County numbers

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 15,373

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 1,945

Number of Cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 105,337

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 13,324

Statewide numbers

The GDPH describes the numbers in the table below as follows:

These numbers show confirmed cases, antigen positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that have been newly reported since the last website update (the website is not updated on weekends and state holidays). These are included in the overall totals above. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 55,973 11,637 35 965

Cobb 7-day numbers reported by the CDC yesterday afternoon

The CDC uses a seven day summary period.

There was a one-week increase of 108.43 percent in new cases in Cobb County, an increase of 11.57 percent in positivity rate, an increase in the death rate of 42.86 percent, and a 132.48 percent increase in hospitalizations.

Cases 108.43% % Positivity 11.57% Deaths 42.86% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinatedfollow this link N/A New Hospital Admissions 132.48%

Here is the table of numbers for the past week:

Cases 10,359 Case Rate per 100k 1,362.77 % Positivity 37.23% Deaths 10 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 45.1% New Hospital Admissions 365

For more data on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link