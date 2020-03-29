Trump approves disaster declaration for Georgia

A press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) states that emergency aid has been made available to the State of Georgia for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release states:

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Georgia to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.