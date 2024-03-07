TCCID Director Tracy Styf to speak at Northwest Cobb Area Council

Town Center Community Improvement District Executive Director Tracy Styf will speak at the next meeting of the Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council.

The meeting will take place on March 14 at 7:30 a.m. at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Outpatient Care Center, 605 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. Registration is open until March 12 at https://tinyurl.com/2s3a45k5. Tickets are $30 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for general admission. There will be no walk-up admission.

According to the press release for the event:

In her role, Styf works collaboratively with decision-makers, elected officials, business leaders, investors, and government agencies to steward more than $3.5M annually into the most impactful infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements for the district. Prior to her work with the TCCID, Styf served as the director of business development for Coxe Curry & Associates. In this role, Styf was responsible for leading and overseeing the development of new business and marketing efforts for the firm as well as directing client engagements primarily in the Cobb region.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3)

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

