Cobb County weather forecast Tuesday May 10 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday May 10, 2022, with a high near 82 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Advertisement

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .