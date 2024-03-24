Wind advisory in effect for Cobb & Douglas counties starting midnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and Douglas County beginning midnight Sunday and lasting until Monday morning. In addition, there is a chance that high fire danger conditions will unfold in the region this afternoon.

What is in the statement?

The statement from the NWS gives the following details:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY… Advertisement * WHAT… Sustained southeasterly winds of 20 mph and wind gusts of 35 mph. Areas of higher terrain could see winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE… Portions of north central, northwest, and northeast Georgia. * WHEN… From midnight to 2 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 20 mph…or gusts to 35 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

What counties are affected?

Cobb and Douglas are the only counties listed in the current advisory.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.