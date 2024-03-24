Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2024

Cobb weather March 22: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 24, 2024, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to temperatures that will range from 28 degrees to 36 degrees across north Georgia early this morning. Precautions should be taken to protect sensitive vegetation.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. 

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-02-016333482.20
2024-02-02704155.59.50
2024-02-036246547.80
2024-02-04504246-0.30.51
2024-02-05594250.540.07
2024-02-06654052.55.80
2024-02-075937481.10
2024-02-08563947.50.40
2024-02-096347557.70
2024-02-1066566113.50.06
2024-02-1168606416.30.59
2024-02-126149557.12.25
2024-02-135741490.9T
2024-02-14663751.53.20
2024-02-156941556.50
2024-02-16655057.58.70
2024-02-17573646.5-2.50.01
2024-02-18533142-7.20
2024-02-19623950.510
2024-02-20623749.5-0.20
2024-02-2166385220
2024-02-227044576.80
2024-02-2368546110.60.18
2024-02-24664354.53.80
2024-02-25643449-1.90
2024-02-26734458.57.30
2024-02-27735664.513.1T
2024-02-28754459.57.80.22
2024-02-29533845.5-6.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 24, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6887 in 192944 in 1940
Min TemperatureM4763 in 192925 in 1968
Avg TemperatureM57.575.0 in 192937.0 in 1940
PrecipitationM0.141.71 in 19830.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.07.9 in 19830.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM3 in 19830 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M828 in 19400 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M110 in 19290 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.865.073.0 in 201245.9 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature49.144.654.1 in 201228.0 in 1960
Avg Temperature58.554.863.6 in 201237.0 in 1960
Total Precipitation7.263.7112.95 in 19290.45 in 2004
Total Snowfall0.00.47.9 in 19830.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19930 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)149257666 in 1960100 in 2012
Total CDD (base 65)51172 in 20120 in 2014
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.058.664.1 in 202348.6 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature41.739.346.2 in 188029.2 in 1977
Avg Temperature51.349.054.8 in 202339.4 in 1940
Total Precipitation17.5812.8529.03 in 18815.98 in 1898
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)191823503701 in 19771619 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)71376 in 20120 in 2010

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-23
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-23
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-23
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-22
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

