Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 24, 2024, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to temperatures that will range from 28 degrees to 36 degrees across north Georgia early this morning. Precautions should be taken to protect sensitive vegetation.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 24, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 68 87 in 1929 44 in 1940 Min Temperature M 47 63 in 1929 25 in 1968 Avg Temperature M 57.5 75.0 in 1929 37.0 in 1940 Precipitation M 0.14 1.71 in 1983 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 7.9 in 1983 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 3 in 1983 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 8 28 in 1940 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 1 10 in 1929 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.8 65.0 73.0 in 2012 45.9 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 49.1 44.6 54.1 in 2012 28.0 in 1960 Avg Temperature 58.5 54.8 63.6 in 2012 37.0 in 1960 Total Precipitation 7.26 3.71 12.95 in 1929 0.45 in 2004 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 7.9 in 1983 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1993 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 149 257 666 in 1960 100 in 2012 Total CDD (base 65) 5 11 72 in 2012 0 in 2014 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.0 58.6 64.1 in 2023 48.6 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 41.7 39.3 46.2 in 1880 29.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 51.3 49.0 54.8 in 2023 39.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 17.58 12.85 29.03 in 1881 5.98 in 1898 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1918 2350 3701 in 1977 1619 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 7 13 76 in 2012 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-23

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-23

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-23

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-22

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”