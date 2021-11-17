Cobb County weather November 17

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have patchy fog before 9 a.m. here in Cobb County followed by sunny skies. The high is expected to be about 72, with wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.