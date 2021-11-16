Mayors Allegood and Easterling featured at the Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Area Council

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about a meetup with the mayors of Acworth and Kennesaw to take place tomorrow:

Join the Cobb Chamber for the final Northwest Cobb Area Council of the year on November 17 where Mayor Tommy Allegood of the City of Acworth and Mayor Derek Easterling of the City of Kennesaw will sit down with Mike Linch, Senior Pastor of NorthStar Church, for a discussion on the up-and-comings of their cities.

Additionally, the Citizen of the Year Award for Acworth, Kennesaw, and West Cobb will be presented at this event. The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.

Thank you to our Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsors, GeoHydro Engineers and Town Center Community Improvement District.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.