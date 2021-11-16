UPDATED: Cobb’s COVID Declaration of Emergency and county building mask requirement to expire

UPDATE: Masks will still be required in county courthouses, which are under a judicial order.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt issued the following public information release announcing the expiration of the Cobb County Declaration of Emergency, and the removal of the requirement to wear a mask in county buildings:

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid indicated Tuesday she will allow the latest extension to the countywide Declaration of Emergency concerning the COVID pandemic to expire at midnight.



"Although the transmission levels of COVID-19 are still considered high, Public Health officials say they are declining along with the number of newly reported cases and the test positivity rate," Chairwoman Cupid said. "One of my biggest concerns was the effect on our local hospitals, but WellStar reports low levels of COVID cases and they recently transitioned to "green" status, meaning that beds are vacant and visitors are again allowed in the hospital."



Although the declaration will sunset, Chairwoman Cupid still urges residents to get the COVID vaccine, including children ages 5-to-11 that are now eligible for a lower dose vaccine.



The Declaration has allowed the county to hold some public meetings virtually and kept the county’s Emergency Operations Plan active. The Chairwoman indicated she would remain in contact with Public Health officials who remain concerned that colder weather and the holidays could reignite a surge.



County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris said she would lift the mandate on mask-wearing in county government facilities when the declaration expires. Mask wearing will still be highly encouraged in county government buildings, for both staff and visitors, especially when near others.