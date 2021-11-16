Registration open for the Noonday Shanty 5k/10k

The Town Center Community Alliance distributed the following press release about a new 5k and 10k race to take place on March 22, 2022 along Noonday Trail:

November 15, 2021 – Kennesaw, GA — The Town Center Community Alliance today announced the debut of the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K for those looking to make strides along Noonday Creek Trail. Participants will have the opportunity to compete with runners, walkers and families at the inaugural event on March 26, 2022.

“The Town Center Community Alliance is thrilled to introduce the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K, which will be a fantastic opportunity for those in the Town Center area and beyond to explore our signature trail,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of the Town Center Community Alliance. “While tens of thousands have grown to love the path, this race will provide an additional way to enjoy the trail and showcase its beauty and connectivity.”

Managed by Orion Racing, the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K will offer two race lengths and will be the first USA Track and Field-certified race to take place on the Noonday Creek Trail. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join and more details about registration will be announced soon.

Completed in 2014, the Noonday Creek Trail is a 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail that spans seven miles connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center. The trail winds along Noonday Creek through forested areas, under highway overpasses and along roadsides.

In 2000, the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) envisioned Noonday Creek Trail as a way to repurpose underused greenspace and provide alternative modes of transportation and recreation to reduce carbon emissions. Through strategic placemaking and art installations, the multi-use path offers guests access to green space, increases physical and mental well-being and connects to Cobb County’s intricate network of trails. Nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month and it features the first bike share program by a community improvement district in the state.

The Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015, studies creative placemaking elements to enhance the Town Center Community Improvement District’s vision for the area. To enhance residents’ and visitors’ quality of life, the Alliance focuses on discovering and celebrating the community’s unique character through public art, aesthetic fixtures, parks and other programs.

To register, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/alliance/noonday-shanty/.