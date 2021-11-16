Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Cobb Parkway South

A pedestrian was killed while standing in the center turn lane on Cobb Parkway South waiting to cross, and the driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following public information release:

The Marietta Police Department (MPD) Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on November 15, 2021, at approximately 8:00 PM in front of the Regency Inn and Suites, 642 Cobb Parkway South.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a fifty-seven-year-old man from Marietta was attempting to cross Cobb Parkway, standing in the center turn lane, when a 1998 Toyota Camry stuck the pedestrian as well as another vehicle before coming to a stop. The driver of the Camry, forty-three-year-old [name redacted by the Courier] of Marietta failed to render aid and fled the scene on foot before police arrived. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. MPD canine officer Jacquo tracked [name redacted by the Courier] onto the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University where he was located with the assistance of KSU campus police.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact STEP officer Johnson at (770) 794-5384.

