16-year-old pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Powder Springs Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the death by hit-and-run of a 16-year on Power Spring Road (State Route 360) at Cunningham Road on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at around 11:00 p.m.

That intersection is in a commercial area just northwest of County Services Parkway’s intersection with Powder Springs Road.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 16-year-old juvenile pedestrian was walking in the right lane of State Route 360 at the intersection of Cunningham Road. Investigators believe that a red Hyundai Santa Fe was the vehicle that struck the juvenile and then fled the scene. The juvenile male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.





This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.