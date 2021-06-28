Fatal accident on I-285 in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, a fatal traffic accident occurred on I-285 southbound near South Cobb Drive at the Chattahoochee River. The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating.

The crash took place early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at 1:33 a.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a silver 2008 Cadillac CTS, operated by 44-year-old William Miller of Hiram, was traveling south on I-285 south of South Cobb Drive when he lost control of the vehicle on the bridge over the Chattahoochee River. The Cadillac began to spin and then crashed into the western bridge rail. The Cadillac then began to roll over, and Mr Miller was ejected from the car. The Cadillac came to rest on its wheels in the southbound lanes of I-285. During the roll over, Miller was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. Next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”