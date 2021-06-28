Accident with life-threatening injuries on Hillcrest Drive

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury traffic accident that occurred on Hillcrest Drive at Sweetwater Circle on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 8:33 p.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a blue 2020 Ford Mustang, operated by 32-year-old Eduin Sanchez of Lanett, Alabama, was traveling north on Hillcrest Drive at Sweetwater Circle. Sanchez lost control of the vehicle and exited the eastern (right) side of the roadway. The Ford entered a drainage ditch and collided with a concrete culvert. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and collide with a utility pole. The vehicle continued in a northerly direction until coming to rest on its roof. During the roll over, Sanchez was ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez was transported to Atlanta Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”