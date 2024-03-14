Motorcyclist killed yesterday in collision on Holly Springs Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident in which a motorcyclist was killed.

The collision took place on Holly Springs Road, south of its intersection with Davis Road, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators report that a 27-year-old Marietta man was operating a 2017 Honda CBR500R motorcycle northbound on Holly Springs Road.

At the same time a 49-year-old Roswell man driving a 2017 Porsche 911 southbound on the same road.

An unrelated vehicle ahead of the motorcyclist turned right into a construction site on Holly Springs Road. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle using the center turn lane, but lost control of his bike and entered the path of the approaching Porsche.

The Porsche driver headed toward a private driveway in an attempt to avoid the collision, but the motorcycle struck his car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency staff, the motorcyclist died. The driver of the Porsche was not injured.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987. The next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.