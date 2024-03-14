Bill Tanks appointed Mableton city manager in unanimous vote

by Caleb Groves

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the Mableton City Council appointed the city’s first city manager, approved a live-streaming contract for meetings, and re-addressed concerns regarding the recent Six Flags incident.

After a nationwide search with 29 candidates considered for the Mableton City Manager position, William ‘Bill’ Tanks was appointed by the city council in a 7-0 vote.

Tanks serves as the Powder Springs Executive Director of Public Services, Equity and Inclusion. Tanks is a retired Navy veteran and served in various leadership positions with the Cobb County government, including the Director of Public Service Agencies for four years.

“Thank you to this mayor and council,” Tanks said. “A 7-0 is a rare thing in local government. I’ve been 3-2’d before; I’ve been a 5-0, but a 7-0 is something that is very humbling. To have a unanimous vote, that’s honorable. Thank you very much.”

“I am extremely excited that you are now are now part of our team, your experience and your leadership will be added value,” District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat said. Thank you for your service and your willingness to continue to serve. I look forward to working beside you.”

The Mableton City Council also finalized a contract with Ikon Filmworks for video services for council and mayor meetings. The contract is not to exceed $1450 per meeting. The Council Unanimously voted in approval of the contract.

“Ikon Filmworks is a full service video production company that offers an expanded suite of high quality Audio & Video services,” according to the company’s website.

Mayor Michael Owens, in his closing remarks, addressed the recent incident on opening day at Six Flags Over Georgia that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition after an estimated crowd of over 500 people began running and fighting.

Police shot the teen during the chaos, and in keeping with Cobb police policy on officer-involved shootings the GBI is handling the investigation.

On March 12 Owens held a closed meeting with elected and public safety officials to discuss possible precautions to put in place, and held a public presentation and press conference afterward.

“We will seek change, share ideas, and bring innovative solutions to the table to ensure that Mableton, the city of Mableton, and the community of Mableton are safe places for visitors, residents, and workers alike,” Owens said. “And I cannot say that with any more conviction. The safety of our people is paramount.”

Caleb Groves is a Journalism student at Kennesaw State University, where he is a junior. Originally from Minnesota, Caleb moved to Georgia with his family, where he now lives in Woodstock with his Father, Stepmom and numerous pets. When he is not in writing, in class or coaching rock climbing, he spends his time listening to music and rock climbing both indoors and out