Agendas for two upcoming Mableton City Council meetings

TOPICS:
a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 4, 2024

The City of Mableton has two upcoming meetings. One is a special called meeting on Monday, July 8. The agenda for that meeting includes a discussion of the Planning and Zoning Transition and a Comprehensive Plan Discussion.

The second is the July 15 meeting, which will include a public hearing about the proposed Urban Redevelopment Agency

We’ve reprinted the two agendas below:

Agenda for July 8 Meeting

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: July 8, 2024 @ 6:30 PM

Officials in Attendance:

  • The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
  • The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
  • The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Special Called Meeting – Work Session Agenda

  1. Call to Order
    • Mayor Michael Owens
  2. Roll Call
  3. Agenda Items and Discussion
    1. Planning and Zoning Transition and Comprehensive Plan Discussion
    2. Pension Plan Update
  4. Adjournment

Agenda for July 15 meeting

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: July 15, 2024 @ 6:30 PM

Officials in Attendance:

  • The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
  • The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
  • The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
  • The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Special Called Meeting, Public Hearing, and Work Session Agenda

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  3. Agenda Items and Discussion
    • Mayor Michael Owens
      1. Urban Redevelopment Agency Plan – Public Hearing, Discussion and Consideration
      2. Financial Policies
      3. Boards, Commissions, and Authorities
  4. Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)); Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
  5. Adjournment

Related Articles