Agendas for two upcoming Mableton City Council meetings

The City of Mableton has two upcoming meetings. One is a special called meeting on Monday, July 8. The agenda for that meeting includes a discussion of the Planning and Zoning Transition and a Comprehensive Plan Discussion.
The second is the July 15 meeting, which will include a public hearing about the proposed Urban Redevelopment Agency
We’ve reprinted the two agendas below:
Agenda for July 8 Meeting
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Date & Time: July 8, 2024 @ 6:30 PM
Officials in Attendance:
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Special Called Meeting – Work Session Agenda
- Call to Order
- Mayor Michael Owens
- Roll Call
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- Planning and Zoning Transition and Comprehensive Plan Discussion
- Pension Plan Update
- Adjournment
Agenda for July 15 meeting
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Date & Time: July 15, 2024 @ 6:30 PM
Officials in Attendance:
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Special Called Meeting, Public Hearing, and Work Session Agenda
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- Mayor Michael Owens
- Urban Redevelopment Agency Plan – Public Hearing, Discussion and Consideration
- Financial Policies
- Boards, Commissions, and Authorities
- Mayor Michael Owens
- Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)); Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment