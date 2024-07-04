Agendas for two upcoming Mableton City Council meetings

The City of Mableton has two upcoming meetings. One is a special called meeting on Monday, July 8. The agenda for that meeting includes a discussion of the Planning and Zoning Transition and a Comprehensive Plan Discussion.

The second is the July 15 meeting, which will include a public hearing about the proposed Urban Redevelopment Agency

We’ve reprinted the two agendas below:

Agenda for July 8 Meeting

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: July 8, 2024 @ 6:30 PM

Officials in Attendance:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Special Called Meeting – Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Mayor Michael Owens Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion Planning and Zoning Transition and Comprehensive Plan Discussion Pension Plan Update Adjournment

Agenda for July 15 meeting

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: July 15, 2024 @ 6:30 PM

Officials in Attendance:

City Council Special Called Meeting, Public Hearing, and Work Session Agenda