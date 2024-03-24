Chattahoochee cleanup + an organization providing service opportunities

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs submitted two reports of events in Cobb County, along with photos. Be sure to look at all the first group of photos from the cleanup, then visit the report of the second event that highlights a selection of our nonprofit organizations here in Cobb.

The first was a cleanup hosted by Chattahoochee RiverLands:

The Chattahoochee Riverlands hosted the 3/23/24 Sweep The Hooch River cleanup. The effort was led by Jim Moulton from the Friends Of Bolton Park. We had 48 volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 304, Heliox Technology, PES Company, South Cobb Lions Club, GA Tech students, Keep Cobb Beautiful and Friends Of Bolton Park. Together, we removed 5,000 lbs of debris from the riverside and nearby streets which included a lot of tires and shopping carts. We had a great time cleaning up in Cobb and Fulton Counties. To learn more, please visit https://www.chattahoocheeriverlands.com/ .

Georgia Tech students at cleanup

Barry Krebs directing volunteers to the cleanup site

Jim Moulton gives instructions to the volunteers

A volunteer finds some sort of discarded metal object along the river

The second was a trade show organized by JustServe, an organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) that highlights volunteer opportunities in local communities:

JustServe is an organization that matches up volunteers with service opportunities around Cobb County and beyond. They had their first ever trade show where civic organizations got to meet up with volunteers as well as network with other nonprofits. There are many great opportunities to volunteer in areas that match your interests. They provided lots of chances to meet personally with the civic organizations to learn more about what they have to offer. There were several very clever and unique smaller nonprofits that are just getting off the ground. Check out their website https://www.justserve.org/about

Groups that were present included:

Senior Medicare Patrol

YMCA of Metro Atlanta

MUST Ministries

Agape Hospice Care

Simple Needs, Georgia

Barry Krebs is a well-known fixture in the South Cobb community due to his vigorous volunteer work with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton. If you are active in community affairs in Mableton, Austell or Powder Springs, you’ll encounter Barry, because Barry is everywhere.