Commissioner Sheffield’s litter cleanup in South Cobb a success

Barry Krebs, well-known in the Mableton and Austell areas for organizing and participating in community cleanups as part of his activities with Keep Cobb Beautiful and with the South Cobb Lions Club, provided us with the following account of Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s litter cleanup on Saturday June 3, 2023. He also provided us with photos taken by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt at the event.

Mableton City Council members with Commissioner Monique Sheffield. L-R, Ron Davis, Patricia Auch, Sheffield, Debora Herndon, TJ Ferguson (Photo: Ross Cavitt)

The volunteers gathered at the Walmart parking lot at the intersection of the East West Connector and Floyd Road, and covered a wide part of South Cobb, including Mableton, Austell and Powder Springs.

Krebs wrote.

“Commissioner Sheffield’s Cobb County District 4 Litter Clean-up was a big success as over 90 volunteers showed up to clean up litter from across the entire Mableton/Austell/Powder Springs area.

“There was a whole DOT truck full of bags that were collected from the East West Connector, Floyd Road and neighboring areas.

“We appreciate the volunteers who showed up from the Austell Community Taskforce, Mableton Improvement Coalition, South Cobb Lions Club, State Representative Cummings, Friends Of Mableton, members of the Mableton City Council, Cobb County and others.

“Keep Cobb County brought the supplies and had prizes for random drawings for volunteers. They had lots of food and Dunkin Donuts coffee as well as a DJ on site to get us “revved up” for action.

“We especially appreciate the new volunteers who joined us. We have litter clean-ups every Saturday morning if you enjoyed your experience. They are publicized in the MIC newsletter or on the Friends Of Mableton Facebook site.”

Commissioner Sheffield with volunteer (Photo: Ross Cavitt)

As Krebs wrote, there are many opportunities to do cleanups in the South Cobb community, along with specialized cleanups such as periodic events organized by the Chattahoochee River Keepers.

Jeff Padgett, Monique Sheffield, Barry Krebs (Photo: Ross Cavitt)