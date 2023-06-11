Line of storms moving southward through Georgia threatens Cobb County and surrounding region

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region, due to a line of storms expected to move southward through Georgia, possibly bringing thunderstorms this afternoon, Saturday June 11, through next Friday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the this

afternoon but the main push will be a line that is expected to

push southward across Georgia starting overnight into Monday

morning. The main threats with this line are damaging wind gusts

and small hail. A brief tornado is also possible within the line.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Thunderstorms are expected to continue into early Monday morning

as the line pushes through Georgia in the overnight hours with

the main risks being damaging wind gusts.

Thunderstorms will be possible each day Tuesday through Friday.

Currently, the primary risk with these will be frequent lightning,

small hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to

isolated flash flooding.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.