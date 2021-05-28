Michael Hughes appointed to Cobb County Planning Commission

Michael Hughes was appointed to the Cobb County Planning Commission by District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, and his appointment was announced by the Board of Commissioners at their May 25 meeting.

Hughes was formerly the Cobb Community and Economic Development director, and since February of 2020 has been the executive director of the Paulding County Economic Development and Industrial Building Authority.

His career with Cobb County spanned 23 years.

Hughes also previously served in planning positions for the City of Pasadena, and the City of Atlanta.

He received his degree in Urban Planning from California State Polytechnic University – Pomona.

About the Planning Commission

According to the Cobb County website:

Established as an advisory Commission to assist the governing authority (BOC) in the administration and enforcement of the Zoning and Planning Act and to prescribe the duties and functions of such commission. The full duties and functions of this Commission are contained in the Cobb County Zoning Ordinance, Section 3-28-9 134-61. Members are appointed for terms which run concurrently with those of the appointing commissioner and are subject to removal with or without cause and without regard to any unexpired term. The Commission Chair is compensated $275.00 per month, the Secretary is compensated $275.00 per month with all other members compensated $250.00 per month.

The most high-profile duty of the Planning Commission is the monthly zoning meeting, where zoning applications are evaluated and recommendations are made to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

The current members of the Planning Commission are:

Stephen Vault appointed by Chairwoman Cupid

Fred Beloin appointed by Commissioner Gambrill

Tony Waybright appointed by former Commissioner Ott

Deborah Dance appointed by Commissioner Birrell

Michael Hughes appointed by Commissioner Sheffield