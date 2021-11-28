Agenda and packet for the December 7 Planning Commission meeting available

The agenda and agenda packet for the next Cobb County Planning Commission meeting have been posted and are available for download.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on December 7.
Revisions are often made to the agenda up to the time of the meeting. The meeting will be located at the 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Cobb County Building A, 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA 30090.
We’ve reprinted the agenda in its current form below:
Agenda
COBB COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
DECEMBER 7, 2021 — 9:00 AM
Continued or Held Cases
- Z-38-2021 Dist 1 3180 Ellis Road (BOC Only) 4. Z-48-2021 Dist 1 1818, 1830 Austell
Road
- Z-56-2021 Dist 4 South Cobb School Road (BOC Only)
- Z-61-2021 Dist 1 Stilesboro Road
- Z-68-2021 Dist 4 Brookwood Drive
- Z-69-2021 Dist 4 245, 309, 335 Hunnicut Road
- Z-72-2021 Dist 4 3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road
- Z-73-2021 Dist 3 2454 Marneil Drive (BOC Only)
- Z-78-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road
- SLUP-3-2021 Dist 1 1818, 1830 Austell Road
- SLUP-7-2021 Dist 1 Stilesboro Road
- SLUP-9-2021 Dist 4 3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road
- SLUP-11-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road
Regular Cases – New Business
- Z-80-2021 Dist 1 3218 New Rutledge Road
- Z-81-2021 Dist 3 2687 Sandy Plains Road
- Z-82-2021 Dist 4 749 Windy Hill Road, 2410 Arkose Drive
- Z-83-2021 Dist 4 6721 Mableton Parkway
- Z-84-2021 Dist 1 5959 Fords Road
- Z-85-2021 Dist 3 3150 Trickum Road
- Z-86-2021 Dist 2 2779 Windy Hill Rd
- Z-87-2021 Dist 1 4493, 4495 Due West Road
- Z-88-2021 Dist 4 440 Veterans Memorial Highway
- Z-89-2021 Dist 4 4210 Austell Powder Springs Road
- LUP-22-2021 Dist 3 1371 Piedmont Road
Other Business Cases
