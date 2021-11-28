KSU’s fundraising arm wins statewide award

Kennesaw State University’s Division of University Advancement won the Overall Institutional Excellence in Advancement Award from the Georgia Education Advancement Council’s 2021 conference, held November 16-19.

According to KSU’s news release, “The award is presented to institutions demonstrating outstanding achievement and commitment to the field of higher education advancement.”

“In just two years, we have made tremendous strides in our mission of supporting our University and its students. We have doubled our endowment to $100 million, which is breathtaking,” said Vice President for University Advancement Lance Burchett. “This recognition from GEAC is one that we all share. It would not have been possible without the partnership of our incredible donors, Trustees, and talented staff.”

Over the past two years, the department raised more than $60 million, more than triple any other two-year period in KSU history.

Some fundraising highlights listed in the news release for Kennesaw State include:

Fundraising for FY21 reached 217 percent of University Advancement’s goals.

The number of proposals for grants of $50,000 or more has risen to 129 this year, compared to just 28 in FY18.

Major gifts are 107 this year, compared to 54 in FY18.

KSU’s administrative costs to raise a dollar have plummeted from 41 cents in FY19 to 15 cents in FY21.

“This is only the beginning,” Burchett said. “The future is bright at Kennesaw State University, and we are eager to see how the coming years will add to the institution’s rapidly growing success.”

About Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University describes itself on its website as follows:

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 126 countries across the globe. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

KSU began as Kennesaw Junior College, which opened in the fall quarter of 1966. with 1,014 students registered.