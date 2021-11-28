Artists: The deadline for the bookmark design contest is this Tuesday Nov 30!

As part of the City of Powder Springs’ “One Book — One City” campaign, the City of Powder Springs is holding a bookmark design contest. The deadline is soon (November 30), but if you work fast you can still make it.

Cobb Public Library tweeted the following announcement of the contest:

As part of the One Book – One City campaign, Powder Springs Library is holding a Bookmark Design Contest. Design an original bookmark based on the book Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal or a topic of your choice. Submit your design and an entr… https://t.co/v7UyBDdP2W pic.twitter.com/oYdRenWta3 — Cobb County Public Library (@cobblibrary) November 28, 2021

[For the benefit of the visually impaired we always reprint the text of embedded graphics]

The tweet reads, “As part of the One Book – One City campaign, Powder Springs Library is holding a Bookmark Design Contest. Design an original bookmark based on the book Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal or a topic of your choice.”

Submit the design and entry form to the Powder Springs Library by November 30. The contest is open to grades 6-12 and to adults age 18+.

There will be two winners in each category. Winners will be announced on December 10 and will have their bookmarks printed and made available at the library.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in Septembe r of 1883 .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates



.