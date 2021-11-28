Artists: The deadline for the bookmark design contest is this Tuesday Nov 30!

As part of the City of Powder Springs’ “One Book — One City” campaign, the City of Powder Springs is holding a bookmark design contest. The deadline is soon (November 30), but if you work fast you can still make it.
Cobb Public Library tweeted the following announcement of the contest:
As part of the One Book – One City campaign, Powder Springs Library is holding a Bookmark Design Contest. Design an original bookmark based on the book Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal or a topic of your choice. Submit your design and an entr… https://t.co/v7UyBDdP2W pic.twitter.com/oYdRenWta3— Cobb County Public Library (@cobblibrary) November 28, 2021
[For the benefit of the visually impaired we always reprint the text of embedded graphics]
The tweet reads, “As part of the One Book – One City campaign, Powder Springs Library is holding a Bookmark Design Contest. Design an original bookmark based on the book Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal or a topic of your choice.”
Submit the design and entry form to the Powder Springs Library by November 30. The contest is open to grades 6-12 and to adults age 18+.
There will be two winners in each category. Winners will be announced on December 10 and will have their bookmarks printed and made available at the library.
About the City of Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
2019 Population Estimates 15,758
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 69,807
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 167,500
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 5,426
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 1,775
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 33,000
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 30,607
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,127
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
.
Leave a comment