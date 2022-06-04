Cobb Public Library compiles reading list for LGBTQ Pride Month

The Cobb County Public Library compiled a reading list in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, observed during the month of June.

Here is the introduction and the list, reprinted from the Cobb library website:

June is Pride Month! Show your support with these books that celebrate diversity, community, inclusivity, and understanding! LGBTQ Pride Month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally and is held each June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. Visit loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about to learn more.

Children’s Picture Books

Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate

Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman

Home at Last by Vera B. Williams

Julián is a Mermaid by Jessica Love

My Footprints by Bao Phi

A Plan for Pops by Heather Smith

Pride Puppy by Robin Stevenson

Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack

Rainbow: A First Book of Pride by Michael Genhart

Stella Brings the Family by Miriam Schiffer

Tale of the Shadow King by Daniel Haack

This Day in June by Gayle Pitman

Uncle Bobby’s Wedding by Sarah Brannen

When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff

Children’s Nonfiction Books

The Gender Wheel by Maya Gonzalez

I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel

It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn

My Two Dads by Julie Murray

Pride: Celebrating Diversity and Community by Robin Stevenson

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager

Stonewall: A Building, an Uprising, a Revolution by Rob Sanders

They, She, He, Me: Free to Be! by Maya Gonzalez

Two Grooms on a Cake: The Story of America’s First Gay Wedding by Rob Sanders

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Alan Cole is Not a Coward by Eric Bell

Ana on the Edge by AJ Sass

The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson

The Best Man by Richard Peck

Better Nate Than Never by Tim Federle

The Deep and Dark Blue by Niki Smith

Drum Roll, Please by Lisa Jenn Bigelow

Flight of the Puffin by Ann Braden

George by Alex Gino

Hurricane Child by Kacen Callender

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake

The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead

The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessy

Thanks A Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas

Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

And They Lived by Steven Salvatore

Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro

Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

Can’t Take That Away by Steven Salvatore

Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Golden Boys by Phil Stamper

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

Hopepunk by Preston Norton

Just Ash by Sol Santana

Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

The One True Me and You by Remi England

Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough

Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters

She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson

Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction

Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out edited by Susan Kuklin

Hear Us Out!: Lesbian and Gay Stories of Struggle, Progress, and Hope,1950 to the Present by Nancy Garden

The Pride Guide: The Guide to Sexual and Social Health for LGBTQ Youth by Jo Langford

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski

A Quick and Easy Guide to Queer and Trans Identities by Mady G.

Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum

The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle E. Pitman

Adult Fiction

All My Mother’s Lovers by Ilana Masad

America is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo

An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon

Black Leopard Red Wolf by Marlon James

Broken People by Sam Lansky

Detransition, Baby by Torrie Peters

Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

Little Foxes Took Up Matches by Katya Kazbek

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Perpetual West by Mesha Maren

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

The Verifiers by Jane Pek

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

Adult Nonfiction

The Book of Pride: LGBTQ Heroes Who Changed the World by Mason Funk

The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini

The Gay Agenda: A Modern Queer History and Handbook by Ashley Molesso

Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son by Richie Jackson

The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman

It was Vugar & It was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic by Jack Lowery

The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America by Josephine Donovan

Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Fought the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper

Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture by Aaron Lecklider

The Pink Line: Journey’s Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser

The Queens’ English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases by Chloe O. Davis

Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation by Robert Fieseler

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Love, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride

The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan