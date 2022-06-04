Cobb Public Library compiles reading list for LGBTQ Pride Month

The Cobb County Public Library compiled a reading list in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, observed during the month of June.
Here is the introduction and the list, reprinted from the Cobb library website:
June is Pride Month! Show your support with these books that celebrate diversity, community, inclusivity, and understanding!
LGBTQ Pride Month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally and is held each June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. Visit loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about to learn more.Advertisement
Click on a title to find it in our catalog; and find many more titles at cobbcat.org.
Children’s Picture Books
Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate
Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman
Home at Last by Vera B. Williams
Julián is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
My Footprints by Bao Phi
A Plan for Pops by Heather Smith
Pride Puppy by Robin Stevenson
Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack
Rainbow: A First Book of Pride by Michael Genhart
Stella Brings the Family by Miriam Schiffer
Tale of the Shadow King by Daniel Haack
This Day in June by Gayle Pitman
Uncle Bobby’s Wedding by Sarah Brannen
When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff
Children’s Nonfiction Books
The Gender Wheel by Maya Gonzalez
I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel
It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn
My Two Dads by Julie Murray
Pride: Celebrating Diversity and Community by Robin Stevenson
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders
Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager
Stonewall: A Building, an Uprising, a Revolution by Rob Sanders
They, She, He, Me: Free to Be! by Maya Gonzalez
Two Grooms on a Cake: The Story of America’s First Gay Wedding by Rob Sanders
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Alan Cole is Not a Coward by Eric Bell
Ana on the Edge by AJ Sass
The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson
The Best Man by Richard Peck
Better Nate Than Never by Tim Federle
The Deep and Dark Blue by Niki Smith
Drum Roll, Please by Lisa Jenn Bigelow
Flight of the Puffin by Ann Braden
George by Alex Gino
Hurricane Child by Kacen Callender
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake
The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead
The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessy
Thanks A Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas
Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
And They Lived by Steven Salvatore
Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro
Arden Grey by Ray Stoeve
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
Can’t Take That Away by Steven Salvatore
Chandler Legacies by Abdi Nazemian
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
Golden Boys by Phil Stamper
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
Hopepunk by Preston Norton
Just Ash by Sol Santana
Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram
Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen
The One True Me and You by Remi England
Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough
Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters
She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott
You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out edited by Susan Kuklin
Hear Us Out!: Lesbian and Gay Stories of Struggle, Progress, and Hope,1950 to the Present by Nancy Garden
The Pride Guide: The Guide to Sexual and Social Health for LGBTQ Youth by Jo Langford
A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski
A Quick and Easy Guide to Queer and Trans Identities by Mady G.
Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum
The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle E. Pitman
Adult Fiction
All My Mother’s Lovers by Ilana Masad
America is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo
An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon
Black Leopard Red Wolf by Marlon James
Broken People by Sam Lansky
Detransition, Baby by Torrie Peters
Don’t Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Little Foxes Took Up Matches by Katya Kazbek
Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Perpetual West by Mesha Maren
Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez
Real Life by Brandon Taylor
The Verifiers by Jane Pek
You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat
Adult Nonfiction
The Book of Pride: LGBTQ Heroes Who Changed the World by Mason Funk
The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini
The Gay Agenda: A Modern Queer History and Handbook by Ashley Molesso
Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son by Richie Jackson
The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman
It was Vugar & It was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic by Jack Lowery
The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America by Josephine Donovan
Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Fought the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper
Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture by Aaron Lecklider
The Pink Line: Journey’s Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser
The Queens’ English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases by Chloe O. Davis
Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation by Robert Fieseler
Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Love, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride
The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan
