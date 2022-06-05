Cobb County weather Sunday June 5

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 5, with a high near 85 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .