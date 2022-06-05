Upcoming government meetings for Cobb County and the cities in Cobb

The following is a list of the upcoming meetings the week of Monday June 6 – Friday June 10 for Cobb County and the cities within Cobb County. The list was assembled from the websites of the governments in the county, and might not be a complete list. Visit the websites for the particular government you are interested in for more information, future meetings and agendas.
Cobb County and most of the cities in Cobb provide a virtual option for viewing the meeting. Check out the “for more information” links to see if the specific city’s meeting is available online.
|Day
|Date
|Meeting
|Time
|Location
|For more information
|Monday
|06/06/2022
|Acworth Lake Authority
|12 p.m.
|4762 Cherokee Street Acworth
|http://acworthcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2359
|Austell City Council
|7 p.m.
|Austell City Hall, 2716 Broad Street, Austell
|https://www.austellga.gov/Assets/Files/AGENDA%206-6-2022.pdf
|Kennesaw City Council
|6:30 p.m.
|2529 J O Stephenson Ave
|https://kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/DisplayAgendaPDF.ashx?MeetingID=609
|Marietta Board of Lights and Water
|12 p.m.
|City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta
|https://www.mariettaga.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06062022-2068?html=true
|Marietta City Council agenda work session
|5:15 p.m.
|City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta
|https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365
|Powder Springs CIty Council work session
|5:30 p.m.
|4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs
|https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/7120/Council-Meeting-Agenda-with-attachments-06-Jun-2022
|Powder Springs CIty Council regular meeting
|7 p.m.
|4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs
|https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/7120/Council-Meeting-Agenda-with-attachments-06-Jun-2022
|Smyrna City Council
|7 p.m.
|2800 King Street, Smyrna
|https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20876/953
|Tuesday
|06/07/22
|Cobb County Planning Commission zoning hearing
|9 a.m.
|BOC Room 2nd Floor. 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta
|https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/events/planning-commission-zoning-hearing-25
|Wednesday
|06/08/2022
|Marietta City Council agenda review session
|6 p.m.
|City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta
|https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365
|Marietta City Council regular meeting
|7 p.m.
|City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta
|https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365
|Smyrna License and Variance Board Meeting
|10 a.m.
|2800 King Street, Smyrna
|https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20955/953
|Thursday
|06/09/22
|Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority
|4:30 p.m.
|4762 Cherokee Street Acworth
|http://acworthcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2277
|Friday
|06/10/22
Websites for governments in Cobb
For more information about meetings and other events visit the websites below:
Cobb County https://www.cobbcounty.org/
Acworth https://www.acworth.org/
Austell https://www.austellga.gov/
Kennesaw https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/
Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/
Powder Springs https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/
Smyrna https://www.smyrnaga.gov/
