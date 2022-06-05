Upcoming government meetings for Cobb County and the cities in Cobb

The following is a list of the upcoming meetings the week of Monday June 6 – Friday June 10 for Cobb County and the cities within Cobb County. The list was assembled from the websites of the governments in the county, and might not be a complete list. Visit the websites for the particular government you are interested in for more information, future meetings and agendas.

Cobb County and most of the cities in Cobb provide a virtual option for viewing the meeting. Check out the “for more information” links to see if the specific city’s meeting is available online.

Day Date Meeting Time Location For more information Monday 06/06/2022 Acworth Lake Authority 12 p.m. 4762 Cherokee Street Acworth http://acworthcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2359 Austell City Council 7 p.m. Austell City Hall, 2716 Broad Street, Austell https://www.austellga.gov/Assets/Files/AGENDA%206-6-2022.pdf Kennesaw City Council 6:30 p.m. 2529 J O Stephenson Ave https://kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/DisplayAgendaPDF.ashx?MeetingID=609 Marietta Board of Lights and Water 12 p.m. City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06062022-2068?html=true Marietta City Council agenda work session 5:15 p.m. City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365 Powder Springs CIty Council work session 5:30 p.m. 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/7120/Council-Meeting-Agenda-with-attachments-06-Jun-2022 Powder Springs CIty Council regular meeting 7 p.m. 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/DocumentCenter/View/7120/Council-Meeting-Agenda-with-attachments-06-Jun-2022 Smyrna City Council 7 p.m. 2800 King Street, Smyrna https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20876/953 Tuesday 06/07/22 Cobb County Planning Commission zoning hearing 9 a.m. BOC Room 2nd Floor. 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/events/planning-commission-zoning-hearing-25 Wednesday 06/08/2022 Marietta City Council agenda review session 6 p.m. City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365 Marietta City Council regular meeting 7 p.m. City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2365 Smyrna License and Variance Board Meeting 10 a.m. 2800 King Street, Smyrna https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/20955/953 Thursday 06/09/22 Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority 4:30 p.m. 4762 Cherokee Street Acworth http://acworthcityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2277 Friday 06/10/22

Websites for governments in Cobb

For more information about meetings and other events visit the websites below:

Cobb County https://www.cobbcounty.org/

Acworth https://www.acworth.org/

Austell https://www.austellga.gov/

Kennesaw https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/

Marietta https://www.mariettaga.gov/

Powder Springs https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/

Smyrna https://www.smyrnaga.gov/