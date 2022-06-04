Cobb Public Library begins free summer meals for children this coming week

The Cobb County Public Library announced on its website that it is partnering with Georgia Educational Resources, Inc. (GER) to provide free summer meals for children beginning the coming week.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning .

The meals are 14 to a package, a full week of breakfasts and lunches, and will be distributed first-come-first-served at drive-throughs in the parking lots of the following library branches::

July 4-8 will be skipped. The meals are for children ages 18 and younger, and for adults 19 and older enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities.

“Cobb County Public Library is committed to addressing challenges faced by children and families due to food insecurity,” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “The Happy Helpings program will bring nutritious meals and snacks for kids for a better summer and our community benefits as well from this vitally needed service and partnership.”

>> For further information read the complete announcement on the Cobb Public Library website by following this link.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .