Learn to grow delicious oyster mushrooms in a learning event at the Vinings Library

An AI-generated image of a cluster of oyster mushrooms in a wooded area- created with DALL-E from ChatGPT

Cobb County announced a learning event on its Facebook page that will excite county foodies, particular those who appreciate the delicious taste of oyster mushrooms.

Sam Landes of the Mushroom Club of Georgia will present “the Fabulous World of Fungi – Oyster Mushroom Bag Workshop”, from 1 – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Vinings Libary.

Supplies and instructions will be provided, and “everyone will take home their bag that day.”

There is a $5 fee for supplies per registration to be paid in cash on the day of the program. Registration is required.

The class is expected to fill up quickly, so don’t wait to register.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3L4fAYp

About Oyster Mushrooms

The guidebook Mushroom Cultivation, by Richard Bray, describes the oyster mushroom as among the easiest mushrooms to grow.

“The oyster mushroom is the most popular choice to grow.” Bray wrote, “because it can grow on a wide variety of substrates, and when it spawns it is prolific, providing an abundant bounty.”

“Another draw to growing oyster mushrooms is that they are quick to spawn and produce a crop in 4-6 weeks,” wrote Bray.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.