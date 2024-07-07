Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are again expected today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees will also be possible this afternoon, especially in portions of central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mphbecoming calm.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 7, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1954 66 in 1892 Min Temperature M 72 76 in 2022 58 in 1940 Avg Temperature M 80.6 87.0 in 1902 62.5 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.17 2.98 in 1916 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1892 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 1993 0 in 1940 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.8 89.6 98.0 in 2012 76.3 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 76.7 71.2 76.7 in 2024 62.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 85.3 80.4 85.8 in 2012 69.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 1.46 1.19 7.92 in 1994 0.00 in 2014 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 123 108 147 in 2012 35 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.2 70.8 74.4 in 2012 64.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.0 51.2 54.7 in 1880 44.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 63.6 61.0 64.5 in 2012 54.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 30.18 26.92 44.55 in 1912 13.28 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1028 792 1028 in 2024 418 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”