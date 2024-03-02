East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, Cobb libraries, Cobb PARKS display countywide quilt exhibits

Photo above, Canyon Melody by Janice Chiaffredo, provided courtesy of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild

East Cobb Quilters’ Guild has again partnered with Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) and Cultural Affairs Division of Cobb PARKS’ arts centers to create quilt exhibits throughout the county that will be fun for the whole family. The “Quilts On Display” exhibit will be shown from March 4th through 29th at five libraries and two arts centers. Sewell Mill Cultural Center will exhibit all of the challenge quilts which were created in this yearly competition among guild members. The theme for 2023 was “Musical Madness” that challenged members to choose a favorite musical selection or type of music and create a quilt inspired by their choice. They also submitted a brief statement regarding their musical choice. This year’s winner is Canyon Melody by Janice Chiaffredo inspired by Native American flute songs. Complete details are located at https://ecqg.com/quilts-on-display/.

Later in the spring The Mable House Arts Center will present an exhibit as part of “Quilts on Display.” The exhibit from April 13 through May 29th will feature award winning quilts from prior “Georgia Celebrates Quilts®” shows.

East Cobb Quilters’ Guild president Devon Pfeif commented, “This is such an exciting year for the Guild. We are so appreciative of our strong relationships with both Cobb Libraries and Arts Centers and to have the opportunity to share our talents with the community through these exhibits. Especially this year when we host our 19th biennial “Georgia Celebrates Quilts” show in June. I am proud to be part of this amazing and talented group of women and men quilters.”

“Quilts On Display” exhibits lead up to Georgia’s largest continuing juried and judged quilt show, the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild “Georgia Celebrates Quilts®” show with over 300 quilts by artists from all over Georgia. The show is held every other year and this year will occur June 6th- 8th. The show has grown into a fun and impressive display of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild members’ talents and passion for quilting. For complete information visit https://www.georgiacelebratesquilts.com/.

Georgia Celebrates Quilts® 19th Biennial Quilt Show

June 6th – June 8th

Tickets for the show are $10.00 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.georgiacelebratesquilts.com/tickets/ . Raffle tickets for the quilt can be purchased at the show and online at https://www.georgiacelebratesquilts.com/rafflequilt/

About East Cobb Quilters’ Guild

Since its founding in 1982, the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild has promoted and perpetuated the art of quilting and fostered community goodwill. There are more than 340 members from throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and beyond. The guild meets monthly and sponsors lectures, workshops, and exhibits that educate members and the community about quilting and encourage the highest standards in design and techniques. Every two years they produce Georgia Celebrates Quilts® – the state’s largest judged and juried quilt show – set for June 6 – 8, 2024 at the Cobb County Civic Center. In the months leading up to the show the guild will present “Quilts on Display” with quilt exhibits at four regional libraries and three arts centers. Additionally, the guild contributes hundreds of quilts, placemats, Beads of Courage bags and pillowcases to nonprofit organizations. For additional information about the guild – www.ecqg.com and the show – https://georgiacelebratesquilts.com.