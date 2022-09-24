One Book, One City event in Powder Springs features Tween Challenge, book-signing

The City of Powder Springs issued the following news release on behalf of the city, Cobb Public Library, and The Book Worm Bookstore:

The Powder Springs community is invited to the One Book, One City: Tween Challenge author event 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.

The book selection for the citywide event is Unsettled by award-winning author Reem Farqui. She will read from the juvenile fiction book and answer questions, and will be available to sign copies of her books.

Unsettled is a story of Nurah as she strives to adapt to change in a new world following her family’s move from Karachi, Pakistan, to Peachtree City, Ga. Written in verse, Unsettled is about Nurah’s efforts to fit in as a young student and covers a range of themes, including friendship, bullying, racial profiling and more.

“A thought-provoking and engaging coming-of-age story,” a School Library Journal review said of Unsettled. “Spare verses and the simple motif of a seed sprouting and laying down roots make this story accessible to younger readers, who will easily identify or empathize with Nurah as she navigates the tricky art of fitting in while being true to herself,” wrote a book reviewer in American Library Association’s Booklist.

Unsettled will also be at the center of the One Book, One City: Youth Book Discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St.. The friendly discussion event is open to ages 8 and up. The event will also be available virtually.

One Book, One City citywide literary events encourage the community to read the same book at the same time to promote bringing the public together and lifelong reading. This is a joint venture between the City of Powder Springs, the Book Worm Bookstore located in the city’s downtown district, and the Powder Springs Public Library.

Readers from neighboring communities – tweens, teens and adults – are also encouraged to join the challenge and attend the author event. The Oct. 22 event will occur during Powder Springs’ Halloween-themed morning, which will also feature the Spooktacular Chase 5K/8K at 8 a.m. and Trunk-or-Treat from 10 a.m. to noon.

For information about the One Book, One City: Tween Challenge, call Powder Springs Public Library at 770-439-3600 or the Book Worm Bookstore at 770-439-2029.​ For information on the Spooktacular Chase or Trunk-or-Treat, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.