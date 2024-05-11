Kiosks in Cobb libraries help residents navigate Medicaid, SNAP & other benefits

The Cobb County Public Library announced a feature available at all its branches: Georgia Gateway benefits kiosks, which will help eligible people navigate the support programs they need.

“We are excited to offer these self-service kiosks to Georgians, allowing them more flexibility to manage their benefits. With weekend hours and internet access in rural parts of the state, public libraries offer our customers additional access points so they can complete a renewal or manage their cases easily,” said Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce.

“Georgia Public Library Service is proud to partner with DHS and provide our expertise in scalable technology and tools to help Georgians update their social services benefits at many libraries across the state,” said Vice Chancellor for Libraries and Archives and State Librarian Julie Walker. “This partnership demonstrates that our libraries are a model of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Together, we are increasing access and efficiency for Georgia residents.”

In this article, you’ll learn:

What is a Georgia Gateway benefits kiosk? What benefits are accessible through the program? How do the system work?

What is a Georgia Gateway benefits kiosk?

The Georgia Gateway benefits kiosks provide easy access for the public to the Georgia Gateway, the state’s integrated eligibility system, to review, change, or renew benefits.

More than 400 kiosks have been set up under the partnership of the DHS and the Georgia Public Library Service.

Initial funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

A map of kiosk locations is available here.

What benefits are accessible through the kiosks

The Georgia Gateway kiosks provide access to the sites for Medicaid; PeachCare for Kids®; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS); and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

How does the system work?

Image of kiosk from the Cobb Library website

According to the news release for the kiosks:

The kiosks are supported by a Google Chrome environment and lightweight enough to be wheeled anywhere, capitalizing on familiar technology to help connect Georgians to the services they rely on. While library staff are not trained to answer benefits eligibility questions or handle sensitive data, they will be able to direct customers to the appropriate Division of Family and Children Services office for support.

And:

The self-service kiosks will reduce wait times and provide access at the point of need, helping benefits-eligible Georgians to maintain their own and their family’s coverage.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.