Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 54 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Showers likely before 11 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 11, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 80 93 in 1916 58 in 1924 Min Temperature M 60 71 in 1963 45 in 1966 Avg Temperature M 70.0 82.0 in 1916 52.5 in 1924 Precipitation M 0.11 2.58 in 1958 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 12 in 1960 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 6 17 in 1916 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.2 78.8 87.5 in 1952 67.6 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 66.1 58.4 66.1 in 2024 48.6 in 1945 Avg Temperature 75.2 68.6 76.0 in 1902 58.6 in 1945 Total Precipitation 0.89 1.28 5.24 in 2003 0.00 in 2015 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 14 70 in 1945 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 104 54 124 in 1902 2 in 1945 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.6 64.3 69.0 in 2017 56.9 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 47.1 44.4 49.2 in 1880 36.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 56.9 54.3 59.0 in 2017 46.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.92 18.91 34.48 in 1881 8.10 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2534 3831 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 212 137 293 in 2012 25 in 1931

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”