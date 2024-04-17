Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 61 degrees.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night
Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75Â° degrees and sunny or it could be 20Â° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2024-03-01
|49
|40
|44.5
|-7.4
|1.11
|2024-03-02
|62
|42
|52
|-0.2
|T
|2024-03-03
|70
|49
|59.5
|7.1
|0
|2024-03-04
|63
|57
|60
|7.3
|T
|2024-03-05
|61
|55
|58
|5.1
|1.02
|2024-03-06
|65
|56
|60.5
|7.3
|2.36
|2024-03-07
|76
|53
|64.5
|11.1
|0
|2024-03-08
|66
|59
|62.5
|8.8
|1.45
|2024-03-09
|69
|52
|60.5
|6.6
|0.65
|2024-03-10
|61
|43
|52
|-2.2
|0
|2024-03-11
|67
|38
|52.5
|-1.9
|0
|2024-03-12
|74
|44
|59
|4.4
|0
|2024-03-13
|75
|47
|61
|6.1
|0
|2024-03-14
|81
|52
|66.5
|11.4
|0
|2024-03-15
|72
|61
|66.5
|11.1
|0.36
|2024-03-16
|75
|57
|66
|10.4
|0
|2024-03-17
|67
|53
|60
|4.1
|0.02
|2024-03-18
|61
|40
|50.5
|-5.6
|0
|2024-03-19
|60
|33
|46.5
|-9.8
|0
|2024-03-20
|74
|42
|58
|1.4
|0
|2024-03-21
|77
|51
|64
|7.2
|0
|2024-03-22
|65
|56
|60.5
|3.4
|0.25
|2024-03-23
|69
|50
|59.5
|2.2
|0.04
|2024-03-24
|65
|43
|54
|-3.5
|0
|2024-03-25
|64
|47
|55.5
|-2.3
|0
|2024-03-26
|62
|53
|57.5
|-0.5
|0.72
|2024-03-27
|74
|53
|63.5
|5.2
|T
|2024-03-28
|68
|50
|59
|0.5
|0
|2024-03-29
|72
|43
|57.5
|-1.2
|0
|2024-03-30
|77
|49
|63
|4
|0
|2024-03-31
|80
|56
|68
|8.8
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 17, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|74
|89 in 1896
|44 in 1904
|Min Temperature
|M
|53
|66 in 1896
|31 in 1905
|Avg Temperature
|M
|63.5
|77.5 in 1896
|41.0 in 1904
|Precipitation
|M
|0.12
|1.42 in 1895
|0.00 in 2023
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2023
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|4
|24 in 1904
|0 in 2022
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|2
|13 in 1896
|0 in 2023
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|74.1
|72.2
|79.4 in 1978
|59.3 in 1907
|Avg Min Temperature
|53.3
|50.7
|57.9 in 2015
|40.4 in 1907
|Avg Temperature
|63.7
|61.5
|67.9 in 1967
|49.8 in 1907
|Total Precipitation
|4.57
|2.20
|9.50 in 1979
|T in 1976
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2022
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|0 in 2024
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|54
|87
|253 in 1907
|7 in 1967
|Total CDD (base 65)
|38
|26
|70 in 1999
|0 in 2016
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|63.6
|61.4
|66.9 in 2017
|52.8 in 1902
|Avg Min Temperature
|44.0
|41.7
|47.2 in 2023
|33.6 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|53.8
|51.6
|56.9 in 2017
|43.5 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|22.87
|16.02
|32.81 in 1936
|7.80 in 1986
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|T
|2.2
|10.9 in 1936
|0.0 in 2019
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|8 in 1940
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|2015
|2488
|3785 in 1977
|1656 in 2017
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|48
|45
|152 in 2012
|0 in 1902
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-16
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-16
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-16
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-16
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-16
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”