All photos courtesy of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

The Girl Scouts of Great Atlanta distributed the following news release announcing that Camp Timber Ridge, the Girl Scout camp in Mableton, celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

Beginning in June, Camp Timber Ridge in Mableton will open its doors for its 100th year of summer fun. It is one of the oldest continually running Girl Scout camps in the nation and serves thousands of members and guests annually. It is located on more than 200 rolling acres and boasts miles of tree-canopied trails and a man-made lake, making it the largest urban green space in Cobb County.

Timber Ridge differs from many area day camps with its commitment to outdoor adventure activities such as archery, an updated self-belaying ropes course, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboard. If the weather is too hot or too rainy, girls can enjoy indoor activities ranging from cooking in a catering-approved kitchen, trying to solve a Girl Scout escape room, field trips, career development for the older girls and time in the STEM Lab and Design Space using the latest technology including 3D and laser printers. Any girl can attend Camp Timber Ridge, not only current Girl Scouts.

Timber Ridge opened in 1924 and was originally named Camp Civitania for the Atlanta Civitan Club which donated the first 40 acres to the council. Over the years, Camp Timber Ridge has hosted thousands of Girl Scouts from across the United States with a variety of day camps, overnight camps, and specialty camps such as Camp CEO, a mentoring camp for women professionals and teens, Journey to Justice, a Civil Rights inspired camp, trainings for volunteers and more. The camp is also available for outside groups for corporate retreats, team-building, and other private event rentals.

“Though Camp Timber Ridge is 100 years old, outdoor fun is never goes out of style,” said Leslie Gilliam spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. “There’s a magic to summer camp that kids remember long into adulthood. Lifelong memories are waiting to be made.”

A community-wide celebration is planned for later this year.



To learn more or register the summer 2024 day camps at Girl Scout’s Camp Timber Ridge visit GirlScoutSummer.com.

To learn more about the history of Camp Timber Ridge, visit the free Girl Scout exhibit at the Atlanta History Center through May. Artifacts include early images from the 1930’s, camp uniforms, the history of S’mores (a Girl Scout invention) and more.