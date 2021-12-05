December is Universal Human Rights Month and the Cobb Library has released a reading list

December is Universal Human Rights Month, and the Cobb County Public Library has released a reading list on topics involving human rights.
The library published the following description of the meaning of Human Rights Day and Universal Human Rights Month on their website:
Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Find it in English here. Find it in over 500 other languages here.
The library also compiled the following reading list, with links to the entries in their catalog:
Children’s Picture Books
All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold
Get Up, Stand Up by Cedella Marley
I Am Enough by Grace Byers
I Am Human: A Book of Empathy by Susan Verde
It’s Okay to be Different by Todd Parr
Mary Wears What She Wants by Keith Negley
Steamboat School by Deborah Hopkinson
We Wait for the Sun by Dovey Johnson Roundtree
Children’s Nonfiction
Dreams of Freedom: In Words and Pictures
I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World by Malala Yousafzai
Lifting As We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne
Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager
Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh
Walking for Water: How One Boy Stood Up for Gender Equality by Susan Hughes
We Are All Born Free: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Pictures by Amnesty International
Why We Live Where We Live by Kira Vermond
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
Equal by Joyce Moyer Hostetter
A Good Kind of Trouble by Lisa Moore Ramée
I Am Not a Number by Jenny Kay Dupuis
A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park
The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
A Girl in Three Parts by Suzanne Daniel
Golden Boy by Tara Sullivan
Loving vs. Virginia by Patricia Hruby Powell
March by John Lewis
Music From Another World by Robin Talley
Watch Us Rise by Renée Watson
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
#NotYourPrincess edited by Mary Beth Leatherdale
Jane Against the World: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Reproductive Rights by Karen Blumenthal
Making It Right: Building Peace, Settling Conflict by Marilee Peters
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum
We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson
Adult Fiction
Death Rattle by Alex Gilly
Girl in Translation by Jean Kwok
Little Bee by Chris Cleave
The Ministry of Special Cases by Nathan Englander
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Adult Nonfiction
Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide by Nicholas Kristof
Hood Feminism: Notes From the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up For Education and Was Shot by the Taliban by Malala Yousafzai
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America by Andrés Reséndez
Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride
Until We Are Free: My Fight for Human Rights in Iran by Shīrīn ʻIbādī
We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families: Stories From Rwanda by Peter Gourevitch
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "December is Universal Human Rights Month and the Cobb Library has released a reading list"