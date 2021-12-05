Marietta proposed reallocating CDBG funds to emergency rental assistance, home repairs

The City of Marietta has proposed and advertised a public comment period on its plan to reallocate $5,861.53 of unexpended PY2020 Administration and Planning funds to ELD Emergency Grants and $8,008.98 from Public Facilities-CV projects to the Salvation Army’s Emergency Rental Assistance-CV project.

The ELD Emergency Grants are described on the City of Marietta’s website as follows:

ELD Emergency Grant: As of February 2020, 4 households have been served through the ELD Emergency

Grant program, which provides grant funds to elderly and disabled homeowners for vital home repairs.

The announcement on the city’s website explains how to give input on the reallocation, and the details for the in-person public hearing, as follows:

This Amendment is classified as substantial and warrants a minimum 30-day Public Comment period. The Public Comment period begins December 1, 2021 and ends December 30, 2021. An in-person public hearing will be held on December 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Community Development Office. 268 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA 30060. All comments can be submitted by mail, email or through phone. Please direct all comments/inquiries to: Kelsey Thompson-White. 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or e-mail to: kthompson@mariettaga.gov. All comments must be received by 5:00 PM on December 30, 2021.

What are Community Development Block Grants?

The purpose of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) are described on the website of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as follows:

Community development activities build stronger and more resilient communities. To support community development, activities are identified through an ongoing process. Activities may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc. Federal support encourages systematic and sustained action by state and local governments.

For more information on the CDBG program, and to learn about the specific grants available to communities, follow this link to the HUD website.