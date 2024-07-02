All 410 public libraries in Georgia offer updated Zoo Atlanta free passes

Do you and your family want to go to Zoo Atlanta, the Atlanta History Center, or the Center for Puppetry Arts but get sticker shop at the prices? The Experience Pass Program provides free passes to those and a number of popular destinations.

The Georgia Public Library Service recently announced updates to the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass.

Here is the information about those updates distributed by Cobb Public Library:

Georgia Public Library Service is pleased to announce an update to the popular Zoo Atlanta Library Pass that cardholders can check out from their local library.

All 410 public libraries across Georgia will now carry a Zoo Atlanta Library Pass in their collection, continuing the opportunity for all Georgia residents, whether near or far from Atlanta, to check out a pass to experience and learn about animals from around the world and their habitats for free.

The pass will transition from a DVD-based system to a physical pass that can be checked out from any of the state’s public libraries, just like a book. This change addresses the reality that many households no longer have DVD players and aligns the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass with the other 14 Experience Pass programs offered through the Georgia Public Library Service, streamlining the process for library patrons.

When checked out, patrons will be given a voucher to accompany the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass. The voucher is for one-time use only, and due to the pass’s popularity, patrons may only check out the pass once per year. Both the voucher and the pass must be presented at the Zoo to receive free admission. Patrons may also need to present their library card to receive admission.

Through public libraries across the state, Georgia Public Library Service and Zoo Atlanta aim to educate and provide equitable access to wildlife and their habitats, as well as provide engaging experiences for all Georgians. The Zoo Atlanta Library Pass circulated over 20,000 times in 2023.

“For more than a decade, Zoo Atlanta has been proud to partner with Georgia Public Library Service on making the Zoo experience accessible to the people of all 159 Georgia counties,” said Raymond B. King, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. “Just like books, which are portals to learning and discovery for people of all ages, connections with wildlife can change a person’s life by enhancing understanding of our natural world. We are pleased to be able to make these meaningful experiences available to everyone in our state.”

For more information on the Library Pass program, including detailed FAQs and how to participate, patrons can visit https://georgialibraries.org/passes/#zooatlanta

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.