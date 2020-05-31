KSU and eight other COVID-19 test sites shut down

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the shutdown of nine of the COVID-19 test sites operated jointly by the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University.

This includes the site at Kennesaw State University (KSU).

The sites were shut down effective yesterday, May 30 2020.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health wrote in an email announcing the shutdown, “The KSU location will be ending operations today, however the Jim Miller Park (Cobb) and Hunter Park (Douglas) testing sites will remain open and anyone can be tested. Individuals can visit cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or call 770-514-2300 to schedule an appointment.”

The complete text of the announcement from the Georgia Department of Public Health follows:

Nine specimen collection sites operated jointly by the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University will end operations effective May 30 as the university transitions its focus to research and development of new non-invasive testing options like saliva and antibody testing. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will continue to operate 136 specimen collection sites throughout the state, and encourages Georgians wanting to be tested for COVID-19 to contact their local health department to schedule an appointment. During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia National Guard and Augusta University joined DPH in its testing efforts by providing a web-based screening and scheduling platform and additional specimen collection sites. To date, more than 44,000 people have been tested at AU Health and partnered sites. “This partnership with the Guard and Augusta University was invaluable to the COVID-19 response in Georgia,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner. “We are grateful for their service to all Georgians, and for the support and capacity they provided DPH to increase testing for COVID-19.” The Guard will continue to provide staffing and logistical help at DPH specimen collection sites, as well as its mission of assisting DPH with testing residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Augusta University will provide ongoing specimen collections at its two sites in the Augusta area; Christenberry Fieldhouse in Augusta and Patriot’s Park in Columbia County. COVID-19 testing is available to all Georgians, whether they have symptoms or not. Individuals wanting to be tested should contact their local health department to schedule an appointment at a location convenient to them. Contact information for local health departments and specimen collection sites can be found on the DPH website at dph.ga.gov. People can also use the AU Health ExpressCare app or call the hotline at 706-721-1852 to be scheduled at a DPH or AU Health-operated location. For more information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.