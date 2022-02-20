Jeopardy! National College Championship to air this Tuesday with Kennesaw State’s Raymond Goslow competing

On Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. ET on the ABC network (and on Hulu the next morning) we’ll be able to watch Kennesaw State University graduate and Cobb Public Library staffer Raymond Goslow compete in the final game of the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Cobb County posted a brief update on the its Facebook page:

Congratulations to Cobb County staffer Raymond Goslow who has impressively catapulted into the finals of this year’s Jeopardy! National College Championship. Raymond won his round in the semi-finals with earnings of $20,779 (they are really “game points”, not dollars in this edition), securing one of the top three spots in the final round. Tune in at 8 p.m, Tuesday, Feb. 22, to see if Raymond can clinch the title of champion.Goslow is a Senior Library Assistant for Periodicals and is representing Kennesaw State University. He graduated in December in Geospatial Sciences. Before joining the Cobb library staff, he helped out as a volunteer at South Cobb Regional Library. Raymond is a veteran Rubik’s Cube competitor and a Spelling Bee champion.

About the Jeopardy! National College Championship

The official Jeopardy! website describes the tournament and its prizes as follows:

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, 36 of America’s sharpest undergrads will enter this collegiate competition, but only one will claim the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion. Second place takes home $100,000, and third place leaves with $50,000. The remaining contestants will receive the following prizes: $35,000 (fourth place), $20,000 (8 semi-finalists eliminated), and $10,000 (24 quarter-finalists eliminated).

An article by Thomas Hartwell posted on the Kennesaw State University website before last night’s airing describes the lead-up to Goslow’s appearance as follows:

During his junior year, Goslow, a geospatial sciences major, had a chance to try out for the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship. He began the process in October 2020, and a series of tests, interviews and auditions meant he made it under the wire before his graduation, traveling to California for filming in November 2021. “To be eligible I still had to be in school, so luckily they taped it before my graduation in December,” Goslow said. “I was very lucky it all worked out like that.”