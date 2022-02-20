Cobb weather February 21: cloudy with possible showers

According to the report from the National Weather Service, our stretch of sunny weather is at an end here in Cobb County. Monday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, with a high near 63.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Washington’s Birthday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.