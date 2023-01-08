Marietta History Center to host KSU’s “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II”

The Marietta History Center will temporarily host a traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education entitled “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II.”

The exhibit opens Tuesday, January 24 [Editor’s note: there is a date discrepancy in the announced closing date for the exhibit. When we are able to reach history center staff we’ll edit here to indicate when the exhibit concludes]. The history center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.

The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5 and those with military IDs.

The exhibit is included with regular admission to the museum.

For a description of the exhibit, here’s an excerpt from the City of Marietta website announcing the details:

“MARIETTA – Join us this Spring at the Marietta History Center as we continue to host a series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The first temporary exhibit, in the series, will be “Drawing on testimony obtained through the Museum of History and Holocaust Education’s Legacy Series oral history project, this exhibition follows the experiences of twelve individuals whose lives intersected in Georgia, but whose journeys took them across the world. The exhibition also provides a glimpse into President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s unique Georgia Journey that occurred between 1924 and his death in Warm Springs in 1945.

“Whether Jane Tucker’s journey to work as a Rosie the Riveter in the Savannah shipyards, Guy Gunter’s service as a glider pilot on D-Day, Dr. Hillard Pouncy’s experiences as a Tuskegee Airman, or Norbert Friedman’s survival of eleven concentration camps, Georgia Journeys follows the lives of World War II veterans, home front workers, and Holocaust survivors who came to call Georgia their home.” This first exhibit in the series will be on display at the MHC from Tuesday, January 24th through Tuesday, February 18th.

“This exhibit is included with regular museum admission. For more information on this exhibit: https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/on-site/ga-journeys.php “



About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link .