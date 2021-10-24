Cobb & Douglas Public health accepting applications for $25,000 grants

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is accepting applications from organizations for grants of up to $25,000 to support health initiatives related to a specific list of community health issues.

The grant program is called the 2021-2022 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grant.

The CDPH website describes the grants as follows:

The grant serves as seed money to expand efforts related to the 2017-2021 Cobb and Douglas Community Health Improvement Plan. Proposed initiatives must be sustainable and address target populations experiencing health disparities as described in the most recent Cobb and Douglas Community Health Assessment.

It’s a 1:1 matching program for any grant above $5000. In other words if a grant of $1,000 is received the applicant organization would not be required to put up money to match the grant. But if the organization applied for $10,000, they would have to match it with $10,000 of their own money for a total of $20,000 allocated for the purpose of the grant.

The lists of eligible health issues for Cobb and Douglas counties are as follows:

For Cobb County, organizations with initiatives focusing on at least one of the following priority areas are encouraged to apply:

Tobacco product use

Physical activity

Healthy eating

Access to primary care

Chronic disease management

Infant mortality

Behavioral health

For Douglas County, organizations with initiatives focusing on at least one of the following priority areas are encouraged to apply:

Tobacco product use

Youth behavior

Healthy eating

Access to primary care

Chronic disease management

Behavioral health

The deadline to apply is November 8, 2021, and grant recipients will be notified by December 15, 2021.

For more information, visit Cobb2020 – A Partnership for a Healthier Cobb County at https://cobb2020.com/resources/funding-opportunities/ or the Live Healthy Douglas website at https://www.healthydouglas.org/resources/funding-opportunities/

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health describes its role in the community as follows:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia since 1920, promotes and protects the health and safety of the residents of Cobb and Douglas counties, in partnership with several other agencies. CDPH is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services. We work to achieve healthy people in healthy communities by preventing epidemics and spread of disease, protecting against environmental hazards, preventing injuries, promoting and encouraging healthy behaviors, responding to disasters, assisting in community recovery, and assuring the quality and accessibility of health care. By excelling at our core responsibilities, we will assist our residents in living healthier, longer and more rewarding lives.